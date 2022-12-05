Whitehouse welcomes season with Christmas in the Park event

Read the full story on the Tyler Morning Telegraph

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse kicked off December with celebration and good cheer as hundreds gathered at the park to welcome the coming Christmas season.

The City along with the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce held the annual Christmas festivities on Saturday with its Christmas in the Park celebration.

Children of all ages were able to play on the playground, jump in a giant life-sized snow globe, strap on ice skates for a trip around the ice skating rink, and take photos with Santa.