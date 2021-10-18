Whitehouse's Jackson Mahomes dances on the late Sean Taylor's memorial

"I want to sincerely apologize... We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect," Mahomes wrote in a Tweet.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Former Whitehouse High School basketball player Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to being in the spotlight.

Jackson is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes.

Jackson Mahomes has become known for his videos on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 990,300 followers and accumulated more than 34.2 million likes on his posts. But his latest video drew the ire of social media on Sunday.

While at the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County Maryland, Mahomes made his latest video. This one, however, was him dancing on the memorial No. 21 for the late Sean Taylor.

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021