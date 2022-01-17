Waskom's Whitney Keeling to take over as head football coach at Tatum

TATUM, Texas — Whitney Keeling, who led Waskom to a couple of state titles and turned the Wildcat program into a perennial winner during his 12 seasons as head coach and athletic director, is set to become head football coach and athletic director at Tatum High School later this month.

Keeling, who compiled a 113-40 record at Waskom, will take over at Tatum on Jan. 27. He'll replace Jason Holman, who spent three seasons at Tatum before accepting a job at Jacksonville last week.

"This is really an opportunity I never dreamed of," Keeling said. "They called me and asked me to come and visit and offered me the job. I have a daughter who will be a senior, and I never dreamed of moving during her senior year, but after consulting with my family we made the decision to do it."