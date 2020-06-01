SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On January 3, Lars Axel Theorine was arrested for allegedly stabbing Michael Shane Reed to death inside a home in Whitehouse.

CBS19 looked into Theorine's rap sheet and found a violent past with numerous arrests in Smith County.

At the age of 18, Theorine was caught with possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to six months probation.

However, it was revoked the following year in 1987 due to a different arrest in 1986 when Theorine was caught carrying a weapon without a license. For this crime, he was sentenced to a year in jail, which ended up being suspended and spent one year on probation.

In 1987, Theorine pled guilty to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to supervised probation for eight years.

His next encounter with law enforcement was after his probation had ended in 1995. He was caught driving with a suspended license and fleeing. For this, he spent 180 days in the Smith County Jail.

Theorine pled guilty to criminal trespassing in 2002 and was sentenced to 90 days, which he was scheduled to start two months later.

However, the next month, he was charged with assault causing bodily injury and another 90 days was added on.

With only two weeks before Theorine was supposed to serve time, he was busted again for assault causing bodily injury and theft. He was sentenced to 160 days in jail and was scheduled to start in the middle of 2003.

Once out of jail, it didn't take Theorine long to be arrested again in 2003. This time, he pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. Theorine spent five years in jail.

In 2013, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the second time. For this, Theorine spent two years in jail.

Not long after his release, he was caught driving while intoxicated again in 2016 and spent 120 days in the Smith County Jail.

That same year, Theorine opened Big Kahuna Indoor Parties in Tyler. In 2019 he opened the Paradise Skating Roller Rink in Whitehouse.

Also in 2019, he was arrested for driving with a licensed invalid with a previous conviction, but it was dismissed.

Now, Theorine is back behind bars, facing a murder charge for the death of Michael Shane Reed.

He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

RELATED: Update: Whitehouse Police make arrest in homicide case