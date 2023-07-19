x
Why you should consider getting your animal a pet license

The city of Palestine is legally requiring all dogs and cats over four months of age to obtain a pet license.

PALESTINE, Texas — East Texans be advised, the city of Palestine is legally requiring for all dogs and cats over the age of four months to obtain a pet license. 

Credit: Palestine Police Department

The license will serve a good purpose if your pet gets lost, ensuring its return home safely. 

Individuals can head over to BARC, The Humane Society at 335 Armory Road in Palestine to receive a license for your pet. 

Their hours of operation are:

Monday through Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., and Friday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. The facility is closed on Thursday and Sunday. 

The following paperwork will be required when applying for the license: 

  • Name of applicant issued by licensed veterinarian
  • Phone number of applicant
  • Address of applicant
  • Indication if the animal is a guard dog
  • Rabies certification
  • Description of animal (name, breed, color, gender, and age) 

The cost for a sterilized dog or cat is $8 and $12 if not sterilized. 

