Why you should consider getting your animal a pet license

PALESTINE, Texas — East Texans be advised, the city of Palestine is legally requiring for all dogs and cats over the age of four months to obtain a pet license.

The license will serve a good purpose if your pet gets lost, ensuring its return home safely.

Individuals can head over to BARC, The Humane Society at 335 Armory Road in Palestine to receive a license for your pet.

Their hours of operation are:

Monday through Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., and Friday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. The facility is closed on Thursday and Sunday.

The following paperwork will be required when applying for the license:

Name of applicant issued by licensed veterinarian

Phone number of applicant

Address of applicant

Indication if the animal is a guard dog

Rabies certification

Description of animal (name, breed, color, gender, and age)