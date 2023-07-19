Why you should consider getting your animal a pet license

PALESTINE, Texas — East Texans be advised, the city of Palestine is legally requiring for all dogs and cats over the age of four months to obtain a pet license.
The license will serve a good purpose if your pet gets lost, ensuring its return home safely.
Individuals can head over to BARC, The Humane Society at 335 Armory Road in Palestine to receive a license for your pet.
Their hours of operation are:
Monday through Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., and Friday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. The facility is closed on Thursday and Sunday.
The following paperwork will be required when applying for the license:
- Name of applicant issued by licensed veterinarian
- Phone number of applicant
- Address of applicant
- Indication if the animal is a guard dog
- Rabies certification
- Description of animal (name, breed, color, gender, and age)
The cost for a sterilized dog or cat is $8 and $12 if not sterilized.