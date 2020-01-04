TYLER, Texas — With U.S. jobless claims rising to more than 3 million in recent days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be more people looking to use benefits like WIC, also known as the Texas Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

WIC benefits provide the means for low income parents of young children to make sure their kids are getting the right types of foods.

There are a handful of requirements you must meet in order to qualify for WIC support:

In Texas, you must be a pregnant, breastfeeding and/or postpartum woman

An infant or child up to 5 years of age

Individually determined by a health professional to be at nutrition risk.

There is also a monthly income threshold for applicants.

Once approved, applicants are given an appointment to get a WIC card, which they can use on certain items at the store.

Some WIC items are marked with a pink sticker at grocery stores, but others are still approved even without the sticker. WIC users are given a shopping guide to show what they can buy with their benefits.

Items like eggs, peanut butter, fruits and vegetables are all WIC approved no matter the brand.

It is important to still be aware of WIC stickers when stocking up food to cut down trips to the store.

People dependent on WIC don’t get to stock up because they only get so much to spend per month, and if the WIC approved foods are gone, they have to look elsewhere.

For more information on WIC and how to apply, follow this link.