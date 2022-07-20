Widow shares personal experience of 'how in a split second, everything can change' after her husband died in a accident

The young man died on US 69 after hitting a tree. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with any upcoming expenses.

ALTO, Texas — An East Texas family is grieving and they say they don't want anyone else to feel the kind of pain they're experiencing.

A young man who was a father and a husband was killed in a crash. And the car seatbelt could have saved his life.

"This was his favorite hat to wear, since his favorite color was blue," said Jasmin Torres, wife of Sergio Torres-Martinez.

A blue hat, clothing, pictures, and memories, they’re all Jasmin Torres has left to remember her husband.

A week ago, she was a wife. Now, she’s a widow.

"He was always so sweet. He was always in a good mood. He never liked to be sad, mad or anything. He loved music," Torres said.

Santiago Torres-Martinez was 21 years old. He leaves behind Jasmin and their two-year old daughter. Mom said she was showered with love by her father.

"She was spoiled by him. Very much. Every time I would tell tell her no. She [would] be like, 'well, that dad gonna say yes.' So she would always go to him because she knew that he was gonna say yes to her," Torres said.

Officials said Santiago Torres-Martinez was driving southbound on US Highway 69 when he veered off into he median, overcorrected, and crashed into the tree.

"When he got home from work, I could just hear that loud music he had played in his truck. And I knew it's him. And he get home so happy," Torres said.

But Jasmin kept listening for his pickup. He never made it back home.

"But when I did pass the vehicle it did seem familiar. But I didn't want to put in my head that it was him," Torres said.

DPS said Santiago Torres-Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt. He crashed about five minutes from home.

Jasmin urges people to wear their seatbelts, even if they are going just down the road.

"Don't think that way because you just never know in a split second everything can change. And I wish I would have told him, you know just always remember to put your seatbelt on," Torres said.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with upcoming expenses. Jasmin said most of the funds raised will be used to help her raise her daughter.