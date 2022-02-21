x
Harrison County holds first meeting for new Wild Hog Abatement Program

Program was created to safely address the problem of feral hogs, which are a non-native invasive species.

MARSHALL, Texas — About 20 community members gathered Friday evening on Harrison County Judge Chad Sims’ property for the first meeting of the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office’s new Wild Hog Abatement Volunteer Program.

The program was created, according to Extension Agent Matt Garrett, as a way to safely address the problem of feral hogs, which are a nonnative invasive species.

Garrett said the program is one of many in about 100 counties in Texas and was able to be started in Harrison County thanks to a grant that allowed for the purchase of three traps from Field Engine Wildlife Research and Management.

