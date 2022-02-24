Date changed for wild horse, burro adoption event in Corsicana

The Bureau of Land Management is offering up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained horse or burro.

CORSICANA, Texas — The Bureau of Land Management has rescheduled a wild horse and burro adoption event to March 4 and 5 at the Rusty Rowel Arena in Corsicana.

The two-day event, featuring 120 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. March 4 Adoptions will be held noon to 6 p.m. March 4 and 8 a.m. to noon March 5.

As part of the Bureau of Land Management’s efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the agency now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal.