Curly the Wildebeest turns 20 at Caldwell Zoo

The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is honoring Curly on his 20th birthday. According to the zoo, he is one of the three oldest Wildebeests in all of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Curl has called the Caldwell Zoo home since 2004 when he arrived from Busch Gardens.

"From his feisty days with his brothers to now, Curly has mellowed with age, earning the title of a quintessential old man," the Caldwell Zoo said. "You can usually find him relaxing in the shade and spending quality time with his Zebra buddies. Apples and hackberry are the keys to Curly's heart! These are his absolute favorite treats!"