Multiple fire departments battling large wildfire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Several fire departments are battling a large wildfire in Cherokee County Thursday evening.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is burning 10 to 15 acres in a cleared area surrounded by six to eight feet of pine trees off Bagley Road near Mud Creek Bridge.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is burning fast at this moment.

Multiple fire departments at the scene include Rusk, Gallatin, Reklaw VFDs, and Texas A&M Forest Service.