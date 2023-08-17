Multiple fire departments battling large wildfire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Several fire departments are battling a large wildfire in Cherokee County Thursday evening.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is burning 10 to 15 acres in a cleared area surrounded by six to eight feet of pine trees off Bagley Road near Mud Creek Bridge.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is burning fast at this moment.
Multiple fire departments at the scene include Rusk, Gallatin, Reklaw VFDs, and Texas A&M Forest Service.
