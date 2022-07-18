350-acre wildfire in Deep East Texas 90% contained

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A large Deep East Texas wildfire is 90% contained.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Holly wildfire in Trinity County, southwest of Lovelady, spans 350 acres.
Currently, the following East Texas counties are under a burn ban:
- Anderson (as of 6/22)
- Angelina (as of 6/22)
- Bowie (as of 7/11)
- Camp (as of 7/13)
- Cass (as of 7/8)
- Cherokee (as of 6/22)
- Gregg (as of 7/5)
- Harrison (as of 6/23)
- Henderson (as of 6/21)
- Hopkins (as of 7/11)
- Houston (as of 6/23)
- Marion (as of 6/22)
- Morris (as of 6/30)
- Nacogdoches (as of 7/1)
- Panola (as of 6/23)
- Polk (as of 6/21)
- Rains (as of 7/5)
- Rusk (as of 7/5)
- Sabine (as of 6/28)
- San Augustine (as of 7/6)
- Shelby (as of 6/28)
- Smith (as of 7/5)
- Titus (as of 7/15)
- Trinity (as of 6/21)
- Upshur (as of 6/21)
- Van Zandt (as of 6/22)
- Wood (as of 6/29)
The length of the ban prohibiting outdoor burning due to current weather conditions depends on each county. The commissioners courts of each county will have to determine if their local ban should be extended.