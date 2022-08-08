x
Active wildfires reported in Polk, Tyler counties

Three wildfires are currently active in Deep East Texas, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 8, 2022.

Three wildfires are currently active in Deep East Texas.

As of Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to wildfires in:

  • Tyler County - 75 acres (60% contained)
  • Tyler County - 150 acres (50% contained)
  • Polk County - 30 acres (70% contained)

For the latest on fire dangers in your area, click here.

