Active wildfires reported in Polk, Tyler counties

Three wildfires are currently active in Deep East Texas, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to wildfires in:

Tyler County - 75 acres (60% contained)

Tyler County - 150 acres (50% contained)

Polk County - 30 acres (70% contained)