Wiley College 2022 graduates earn degrees without debt thanks to donation

Wiley College's spring 2022 graduating class received an extra gift Saturday to go along with their degree diplomas. An anonymous donation to the school helped graduates leave debt-free.

The historically Black college located in Marshall held its spring commencement, where over 100 students graduated and President and CEO Dr. Herman J. Felton, Jr. announced that all graduates' debts have been cleared.

According to the college’s announcement, tuition has been reduced in recent years to $17,500, including tuition, fees, and room and board, but debts remained and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated many students’ ability to pay their balances.

The estimated debt owed to the college by the graduating class was $300,000.

“Our commitment to our students goes beyond their time while they are enrolled. We are constantly communicating with donors to assist students in these ways so that they can begin their after-college experience with less debt,” Herman said. “We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt.”