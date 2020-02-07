Wiley College announces students will not return on campus for fall semester

Wiley College students will not return to campus for the fall semester this August due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Historically Black College and University's President Herman Felton Jr. announced in a statement on Thursday.
Felton said Thursday instruction will be carried out virtually for the fall semester and the university will keep on only "essential" staff.
"We find ourselves in a continuum of unprecedented times," Felton said in a statement on Thursday. "On this day, Texas has experienced its highest rate of infection (over 7,000) and is one of 32 states now putting the reopening efforts on pause. While we have yet to experience the 'peak,' it is imminent and according to the state's epidemiologist, 'we will likely rollout of the first wave in late august early September and right into the second wave and the flu season in the fall.' Thus, I have decided, that our college will deliver instruction virtually and will maintain its 'essential personnel posture' through the 2020 fall semester."
