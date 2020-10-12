Wiley College continues off-campus learning thru spring 2021

MARSHALL, Texas — Wiley College students will continue to learn virtually, off campus, throughout the 2021 spring semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. announced late Tuesday in a Facebook video on the university's page.
"These are unprecedented times and I know that it has been very difficult to adjust to this insidious disease that we find ourselves fighting," Felton said. "On behalf of the board of trustees and the faculty and staff here and myself, I want you to know we think of you constantly. We are always thinking of your welfare. We think central to your development is a rich vibrant environment that allows you to discover your passion and we know the best place to do that is here on campus. Unfortunately, the college has made the difficult decision to maintain the virtual posture for the spring semester of 2021."
Felton said the university leaders met to discuss all options and ramifications before making the decision to continue virtually off campus, as well as taking in information from Harrison County, the Centers for Disease Control and more.
