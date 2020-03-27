MARSHALL, Texas — A Wiley College faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school.

The Marshall college's president, Herman Felton, notified the campus with a letter Thursday. Also on Thursday, Harrison County reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus. It was not immediately clear if that case was the faculty member at Wiley.

"The College has been in direct contact with the faculty member to offer support during recovery," Felton said in the letter. "Consistent with the protocols for infectious disease response, anyone identified within our campus community as being at risk of exposure from this individual will be notified if they need to be isolated or tested.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.