Wiley College gives employees bonuses to help with rising gas, food costs

Wiley College workers received a $250 check to help them with the costs of gas and food in recognition of the school's commitment to helping the community.
“Wiley College is a special community because of its employees and students. We know that economically the nation is facing hardships. This stipend is in the spirit of community and hopefully can offer a little relief as the nation and the globe experience these economic challenges,” said Wiley College President Dr. Herman J. Felton, Jr.
According to the college's statement, Wiley College is experiencing significant growth because of its over 150 employees.
Brittny Gatson, enrollment management data processor, said receiving the money meant a lot to her and it helped complete her school shopping.
“A couple of days prior, I was worried about how I was going to finish getting my daughter's school clothes, and this blessing occurred," Gatson said. "I was relieved and thanked God and President Felton. Now my school shopping is complete, and again thank you ever so kindly for this blessing."
The college officials are also focused on making Wiley College one of the best places to work.