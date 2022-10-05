Wiley College gives employees bonuses to help with rising gas, food costs

According to the college's statement, Wiley College is experiencing significant growth because of its over 150 employees.

MARSHALL, Texas — The attached video is from May 2022.

Wiley College workers received a $250 check to help them with the costs of gas and food in recognition of the school's commitment to helping the community.

“Wiley College is a special community because of its employees and students. We know that economically the nation is facing hardships. This stipend is in the spirit of community and hopefully can offer a little relief as the nation and the globe experience these economic challenges,” said Wiley College President Dr. Herman J. Felton, Jr.

