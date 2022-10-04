Wiley College mourns passing of head women's basketball coach

Jackson came to the college on April 20 this year and she was preparing for her first season, the college said in its announcement.

MARSHALL, Texas — Wiley College announced on Tuesday that head women's basketball coach Tiffany Jackson passed away.

“We were extremely saddened at the passing of Coach Jackson, she was an incredible light for our students and an amazing member of the Wiley College family. Her dedication to Wiley College was evident in how she interacted with the students and her community. She will be sorely missed. We are praying for her family and friends,” said President and CEO Herman J. Felton, Jr.

She was drafted fifth overall and played 12 years of professional basketball, including nine in the WNBA. For six years, she played for Maccabi Ashdod in the Israeli Winners League, where she led them to the championship each season and the Israeli Cup in 2018, the announcement read.

Jackson was also a four-time Israeli Cup Finals Most Valuable Player, a two-time Forward of the Year and two-time Center of the Year. She earned Player of the Year, the college said.

While in college at the University of Texas, she helped the Longhorns reach 83 wins during that span and a Sweet 16 berth in 2003-04. Wiley College said she is the only Longhorn to record at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks.

Following her collegiate athletic career, she came back to UT as an assistant coach. She later became head coach of the Dallas-Fort Worth Elite Girls Basketball Club from 2005 to 2018.

“Coach Jackson became a valued member of the Wildcat family the day she stepped on campus,” said Bruce Peifer, associate vice president of athletics. “She greatly impacted the lives of our young ladies. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”