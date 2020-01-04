Wiley College officials on Wednesday announced a longtime Wiley College faculty member had died, on the heels of Harrison county officials confirming the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the untimely passing of our dedicated colleague, Dr. Truby Brenard Clayton, chairperson of music education,” Wiley College posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. “His wife, Barbara Clayton, shared the news with us this morning, and we are heartbroken by his loss.”

The university said Clayton was a 42 year member of its staff.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News Messenger.

