Wiley College students to return under campus-wide quarantine

MARSHALL, Texas — MARSHALL — Wiley College students return Monday for the start of the spring semester, and when they do, they will immediately begin a campus-wide quarantine.

Under the school’s new COVID-19 procedures and protocols, students will immediately be tested, and all students and staff will remain on quarantine until Jan. 22.

During the mandatory quarantine, no guests will be allowed on campus, and students will attend classes virtually. Students and staff members also will be under a mandatory mask requirement while on campus as part of the new protocols. Students who refuse to wear a mask, indoors and outside, will face suspension.