Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Eddie Vedder and more to headline Joe Walsh's 4th annual VetsAid benefiting veterans' services charities

LOS ANGELES — Joe Walsh, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and multi-GRAMMY Award winning musician, and VetsAid, his national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization, announced details and the initial line up for the 4th annual music festival.
This year's lineup includes:
- Ryan Bingham
- Jon Bon Jovi
- The 5 Browns
- Drew Carey
- Alice Cooper
- Babyface
- Brandon Flowers
- Vince Gill
- Darryl Hall
- Ben Harper
- James Hetfield
- Jason Isbell
- Jewel
- Richard Marx
- Tim McGraw
- Willie Nelson and the Boys
- Josh Ritter
- Blake Shelton
- Jake Shimanukuro
- Amanda Shires
- Gwen Stefani
- Billy Bob Thornton
- Steven Van Zandt
- Eddie Vedder
- Joe Walsh
"For the past three years we’ve held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock and roll festival and jobs fair to support our veterans and their families,” said Walsh. “Typically, we fill up an arena, play for 5 hours, and raise a bunch of money – nearly $1.5 million to date – to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of COVID this year, we’re going virtual as so many things are,” Walsh continued. “Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic they are especially vulnerable. I’m proud of this nationwide tradition we have built and I can’t think of a better way to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country this holiday season than by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs. Join us online for a worldwide broadcast of unique musical performances of all kinds, never-before-seen VetsAid footage from years past and great stories from me and some of the greatest musicians in the world this December 12."
This ticketed event will be streamed live on Saturday, Dec. 12 via vetsaid.veeps.com.
Tickets will be available from Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. at vetsaid.veeps.com and will be priced from $20 with discounts available for active duty military and veterans.
ABOUT VETSAID
Joe Walsh launched VetsAid on September 20, 2017 with an inaugural concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA. The second festival event was in Tacoma, WA and the third in Houston, TX. VetsAid typically seeks to host the events in cities across the country with large veteran populations. The shows have included performances by musicians including James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Don Henley, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, The Doobie Brothers, Zac Brown Band, Jason Isbell, Keith Urban, Haim, Gary Clark Jr. and Joe’s brother-in-law Ringo.
All net proceeds from the 2020 festival will go directly to the veterans’ services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute.
For more information, please visit www.vetsaid.org.