WILLS POINT — A Wills Point High School janitor found a loaded firearm Tuesday afternoon in a bathroom.

According to the Wills Point Police Department, the janitor found the firearm in a trashcan in the men's bathroom at about 3:20 p.m.

Officers arrived at the high school and removed the firearm from the school. Officers noticed the firearm was loaded.

Police say parents were notified by the school at 6 p.m. that night. They said Thursday there was no immediate threat to the school.

Investigators with DPS and ATF are looking at the fingerprints on the firearm to identify possible suspects. Wills Point police and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office are also working on the investigation.

Authorities says they have leads in the investigation and a possible suspect. However, they did not say if there is a suspect yet.

WPISD is offering a reward for any information.

