Wills Point High School student dies in wreck on Highway 80

Superintendent Dr. Scott Caloss said in a letter Wednesday that the student was killed in a crash on US Highway 80 and the other three passengers are in stable condition at area hospitals.

"We ask that you show kindness and compassion to those around you as we walk through this together," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students' families and friends. Just as we have in years past, we will come together as a community to support and remember this student in the coming days."