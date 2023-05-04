Wills Point ISD says student expected to make full recovery after ingesting fentanyl

WILLS POINT, Texas — Willis Point ISD said Thursday one of its students ingested fentanyl that was received off-campus and they're expected to make a full recovery.
In a statement from the district, Superintendent Richard A. Cooper said the student ingested the fentanyl on Monday and they did not receive or consume the drug on a Wills Point ISD campus.
In the fall of 2022, the district said it took a proactive approach to the fentanyl epidemic by educating faculty and staff and equipping our nurses and police officers with the counteragent Narcan.
On Wednesday, WISD began officially assisting the Van Zandt County District Attorney's office with a Fentanyl Task Force.
"Wills Point ISD will continue to take a proactive approach as this crisis has now made its way to our county’s rural districts," Copper said. "Parents, continue to speak with your children about the dangers of fentanyl. Please remind your students that if they see something, to say something, as we work together to keep all Wills Point ISD students safe."