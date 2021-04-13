Wills Point man charged with killing his mother, dog following hours-long standoff

Officials responded to a home in the 800 block of FM 2965 just outside Wills Point.

WILLS POINT, Texas — A Wills Point man was arrested for murder following a standoff with law enforcement Monday.

Gerald Powell, 45, of Wills Point, has been booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on a murder charge and is currently awaiting arraignment.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, at around 10 p.m., officials responded to a call in the 800 block of FM 2965 just outside Wills Point.

A family member told officials that Powell was inside the home with several firearms and was making threats. They said he claimed to have killed a family dog and was going to kill his mother next.

The family member added that Powell threatened to shoot any law enforcement personnel who attempted to enter the property.

After several hours later, Powell surrendered peacefully.

Upon entering the residence, deputies found Powell's mother, Billie Powell, and her dog deceased. An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause and approximate time of death.