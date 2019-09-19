A Wills Point man has pleaded guilty Thursday to federal child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, James Joseph Veeser, 58, pleaded guilty to using the internet to receive child pornography and having a computer containing child pornography videos.

Veeser faces between five and 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.