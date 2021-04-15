Wills Point man sentenced for receiving child pornography

The man pleaded guilty on September 20, 2020 and was sentenced to 97 months in jail.

TEXAS, USA — A Wills Point man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to officials, 59-year-old James Joseph Veeser pleaded guilty on September 20, 202 to the receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 97 months in Federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker on Thursday.

“Sexual exploitation of children is a scourge that the U.S. Attorney's Office has set as a high priority for investigation and prosecution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Those who receive these detestable images and videos drive the demand for them - and, hence, should face criminal liability for that conduct.”

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 8, 2019, law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at Veeser’s residence in Van Zandt County, Texas, and recovered computer equipment.

A closer examination of the computer equipment revealed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct that had been downloaded between Jan. 25, 2016 and Jan. 8, 2019.