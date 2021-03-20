Wills Point man sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for drug trafficking

Namand Joaquincy Battles pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Wills Point man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for drug trafficking violations, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei Friday.

According to information presented in court, in January 2020, law enforcement officials received information that a package had been seized as it was being shipped from the United Kingdom to a Wills Point address.

The package, which was marked “clothing,” contained some clothes and snacks as well as 50,000 Tramadol tablets. Federal agents were able to determine a second package was being mailed from the United Kingdom to the same Wills Point address. That package also contained 50,000 Tramadol tablets and had been intercepted by law enforcement at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York.

Battles was identified as the intended recipient. The investigation revealed that after receiving the packages from overseas sources, he would repackage the tablets for distribution by using United States Postal Service Priority Mail boxes and envelopes.