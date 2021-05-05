Wills Point native brings art to Tyler by painting homeowners' curb address numbers

Tyler Prock, a Wills Point native, has been decorating people's curbs after helping change the city ordinance.

TYLER, Texas — It started when a pizza delivery person couldn’t find his home one evening. His curb needed to be painted with the address’ numbers to make his home easier to find. That was the moment Tyler Prock, a Wills Point native, decided to take matters into his own hands and begin painting curbsides.

A year later, he has painted entire small neighborhoods in Tyler and has the dream of being asked to paint for a homeowner’s association.

When the idea of painting on Tyler curbsides at local homeowners’ curbs came to him, he decided to take on the side venture as a small business known as Tyler’s Curbs.

Today, Prock conducts his business mostly over social media, where people mention him after he paints their curb. He usually gets messages requesting him to visit other homes to make their curbs colorful.