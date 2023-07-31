Wimberley's Blue Hole Regional Park wins Tripadvisor award for third consecutive year

The park was saved from residential development almost 20 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Wimberley's Blue Hole Regional Park has been awarded a Tripadvisor "Traveler's Choice" award for a third consecutive year.

Traveler's Choice awards are given out every year by TripAdvisor to showcase places around the world based on their reviews and ratings over the past 12 months. According to a post on Blue Hole's Instagram, the award places the park in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

According to the park's page on TripAdvisor, in 2005, the City of Wimberley began raising money to save Blue Hole from the threat of residential development. After "unprecedented fundraising efforts," the City purchased the land to use it as a community park.

The City has since developed the 126-acre park, including approximately 4.5 miles of trails, picnic areas, a community pavilion, a playscape, a basketball court, a sand volleyball court, an amphitheater and a swimming area.

"The park balances the needs of the community while preserving and restoring the historic Blue Hole and surrounding ecosystems," TripAdvisor said.

Located about 45 minutes from Austin, the entire park is open to visitors within its regular operating hours, though swimming is only allowed during the designated swimming season. Reservations are required to swim.