Windows stand the test during severe weather

Following the storm, it can bring a question to mind, is my home prepared for a storm?

Many people's social media feed is filled with images of flooding and damages from Hurricane Laura. It can bring a question to mind, is my home prepared for a storm?

Severe weather is one of the reasons why cities have building codes and permits, to help home owners purchase the correct materials to hopefully withstand.

"Everybody knows here in East Texas/Tyler, we can have a pretty good thunderstorm and have some pretty good gusty winds come through," Tim Johnson, City of Tyler Building Chief Official, said.

According to CBS19's Meteorologist Brittany Mireles, the average wind speed during severe weather is around 75 miles per hour, which is what could have happened if Smith County had felt the effects of Hurricane Laura.

Johnson says residents are required to install double pane windows in Tyler to comply with the 2015 International Residential Code. Houses bought with single pane windows are not required to update them.

"Double pane window would be required if you replace them," Johnson explained. “And a permit.”

However, the city does not have any other requirements for windows involving severe weather. Garrett Holcomb, owner of Supreme Windows, says the double pane are able to withstand speeds of 115 miles per hour.

“Window manufacturers, they kind of look at all of the states and try to figure out what’s going to fit best,” Holcomb said.

He says his business is busy year round with not only window replacements, but glass repairs as well. Holcomb encourages anyone concerned about their windows to ask a professional to do a consultation to be safe rather than sorry, because it can take a few days to schedule someone in.

“It's just like your AC or your car, it's kind of the same thing with window replacement it's always good to just make sure and have that peace of mind,” he said. “Especially if a storm is coming in."