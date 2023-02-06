A new wine bar is headed to downtown Tyler

Owners say they wanted to preserve the history of the downtown building on West Erwin Street that will soon be Odd Fellows.

TYLER, Texas — Downtown Tyler will soon be getting a wine bar. Odd Fellows Wine Bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch, plans to open its doors this spring.

The wine bar will offer a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, tentatively a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.

Rob Burch said the couple wanted to preserve the history of the downtown building on West Erwin Street that will soon be Odd Fellows.