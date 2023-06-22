Winnsboro Fire Department announces disaster services for people impacted by storm, power outages

Free hot meals are available at the fire station, located at 501 S. Main St.

The Winnsboro Fire Department announced several resources for anyone who has been impacted by last week's storm and continued power outages.

According to the announcement, the services are available to everyone affected by the storm and proof of residency and other requirements are not needed.

Free hot meals are available at the fire station, located at 501 S. Main St. Food is expected to be served between 5:30 and 6 p.m., but it depends on the Red Cross delivery.

Ice and water is free at the Farmer's Market at 200 Carnegie. Showers and laundry services are free at City Park at 900 Wheeler Drive (in RV spots) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The three-stall shower trailer will have body wash or people can bring their own and also their shampoo.

The laundry service is a 24-hour turn around with two to 13 gallon bags per family and essential clothing only.

Disaster supplies will be available at the Farmer's Market on Thursday. These supplies include tarps, totes, gloves, survival buckets, heavy duty trash bags, hygiene kits, toilet paper, bleach and paper towels.

The fire department said state officials have a list of areas needing tree/brush clean-up. Anyone who needs to be on this list should call 972-639-6987. They can come into people's backyard but they will the homeowner's approval.

This wood will be cut up and provided for firewood or put at the curb. The city of Winnsboro is working to get state assistance to remove the brush from the curbs.

A large dumpster has been set up on Airport Road, west of the airport and south of the prison for ruined food products. The fire department asks that people bag the food.

Those needing WIC assistance should contact their representative for emergency help.

The fire department has set up an Emergency Relief Fund with a board. The board is trying to develop a plan to distribute the donated funds and gift cards.