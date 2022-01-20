Winnsboro High School students hold Shattered Dreams program to emphasize sober driving

"Please, don't drink and drive, buzzed driving is drunk driving," the Winnsboro Police Department said.

WINNSBORO, Texas — To bring awareness to underage drinking and driving sober, Winnsboro High School students worked together with police and fire departments to create a dramatization of a drunk driving wreck.

On Wednesday morning, the high school students conducted the Shattered Dreams program, which involves the dramatization of an alcohol-related crash along with fire, police, and EMS response, family notifications and the arrest of a driver.

Photos from the event show a student killed because of the wreck, people feeling distraught after seeing the crash, first responders coming to the scene and another student getting arrested.

In a Facebook post, the Winnsboro Police Department said the Shattered Dreams program is "raw, emotional and realistic." The police post also thanked the agencies and groups that participated in the event.