Winnsboro High School students hold Shattered Dreams program to emphasize sober driving

WINNSBORO, Texas — To bring awareness to underage drinking and driving sober, Winnsboro High School students worked together with police and fire departments to create a dramatization of a drunk driving wreck.
On Wednesday morning, the high school students conducted the Shattered Dreams program, which involves the dramatization of an alcohol-related crash along with fire, police, and EMS response, family notifications and the arrest of a driver.
Photos from the event show a student killed because of the wreck, people feeling distraught after seeing the crash, first responders coming to the scene and another student getting arrested.
In a Facebook post, the Winnsboro Police Department said the Shattered Dreams program is "raw, emotional and realistic." The police post also thanked the agencies and groups that participated in the event.
"When you have worked these type of scenes in real life, these re-enactments can hit home," the police department said. "Please, don't drink and drive, buzzed driving is drunk driving."