Winnsboro ISD to build state-of-the-art meat lab for students to learn meat processing

WINNSBORO, Texas — A new type of class is coming to Winnsboro ISD.

According to the district, board members recently approved a quote of about $3.5 million to begin construction on the Winnsboro ISD Meat Lab.

"Once construction is complete, Winnsboro ISD will begin offering meat processing classes in the state-of-the art facility," the district said. "The facility will allow students to learn different aspects of agriculture and skills that they can utilize after they graduate high school."