Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust

TYLER, Texas — Early Friday morning, Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriff's Office found multiple home-built firearms and meth following a search of a Winnsboro residence.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were located in the search including a home-built fully automatic uzi style pistol, a pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor and other firearms along with over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine.