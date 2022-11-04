x
Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust

An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

TYLER, Texas — Early Friday morning, Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriff's Office found multiple home-built firearms and meth following a search of a Winnsboro residence. 

According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were located in the search including a home-built fully automatic uzi style pistol, a pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor and other firearms along with over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine.

