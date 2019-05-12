WINNSBORO, Texas — With reports of package thefts in surrounding areas on the rise, like last year, the Winnsboro Police Department wants to take a proactive approach to the crime.

From now until December 23, if you have a package from Amazon or any other online retailer that you fear may be at risk of theft after being delivered while you are away, feel free to have it delivered to the WPD.

Police will sign for it and hold it for you to come pick up with proper ID.

This is a free service they are offering citizens that live within the city limits of Winnsboro only.

Valid identification in the name of the person on the package is required for pickup.

Residents should use the following address for deliveries:

Your Name

c/o WPD Dispatch

501 S. Main St.

Winnsboro, Texas

75494