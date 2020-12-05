WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Woman killed following a single-vehicle crash on May 7 in Wood County.

According to DPS, at 2:23 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Farm-to-Market 14, north of Hawkins.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus, Rhonda Renee May, 55, of Winnsboro, was traveling north on FM-14. She failed to navigate the slight right curve in the roadway and went off the west side, striking a concrete culvert.

The car then vaulted across the a private driveway coming to rest in the grass shoulder on the west side of the roadway.

May was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Tyler and succumbed to her injuries three days later.

The crash remains under investigation.