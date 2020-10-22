Winona Elementary moves to online only learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

WINONA, Texas — Winona Elementary School is moving to virtual learning only for nearly weeks due to a recent sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to parents, Winona ISD administration said on-campus instruction at the elementary will be suspended until Nov. 3.
"While we only have a few confirmed student cases this year, we have had a staff case reported for the last four consecutive days," the letter read. "We need students, families and staff members to take this quarantine seriously."
Read more from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.