Winona Elementary moves to online only learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

WINONA, Texas — Winona Elementary School is moving to virtual learning only for nearly weeks due to a recent sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents, Winona ISD administration said on-campus instruction at the elementary will be suspended until Nov. 3.

"While we only have a few confirmed student cases this year, we have had a staff case reported for the last four consecutive days," the letter read. "We need students, families and staff members to take this quarantine seriously."