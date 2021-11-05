Winona Elementary student passes away, funeral arrangements announced

WINONA, Texas — A Winona elementary student has passed away, according to the district.
Lekenz’Lee Robinson passed away on Monday, November 1.
"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts go out to her family," Samenion Miller, the Superintendent of Winona ISD wrote on the district's Facebook page. "She will truly be missed by everyone that had an opportunity to meet her."
The funeral service for Lekenz’Lee Robinson will take place at Ebenezer AME Church in Tyler on Thursday, November 11 at noon.
Donations will be accepted at the Community Funeral Home of Tyler in Robinson’s name.