Winona ISD announces the passing of high school student

Chris Gatlin passed away from injuries suffered in a traffic accident.

WINONA, Texas — Winona Independent School District has announced the passing of one of their students.

According to the district, Chris Gatlin passed away from injuries suffered in a traffic accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the district posted on their Facebook page.

Counselors will be made available for staff and students as needed through the week, according to the district.

Funeral arrangements are pending and donations can be made through Cash App at $amandagatlin84