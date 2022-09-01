Winona ISD approves lowest tax rate in 20 years, citing school district's growth

Winona ISD officials also noted that the school received a 89 rating from the Texas Education Agency as well as 13 academic distinctions.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD trustees approved the school's lowest property tax rate in the past 20 years following a public hearing this week, district officials said in a statement Thursday.

According to the school district, the board approved a total tax rate of $1.1396 for the 2022-23 academic year, which is down from the 2021-22 tax rate of $1.21774.

“I am grateful for the continued growth in Winona ISD, this growth has allowed for a lower tax rate for many years in a row, the 7-cent decreased tax rate will give Winona ISD taxpayers a huge relief for rising property values,” said WISD Superintendent Damenion Miller. “The Winona ISD Board of Trustees continues to do an amazing job of creating fiscally sound budgets and have wisely used our taxpayer's dollars to support the children of Winona ISD.”

Winona ISD officials also noted that the school received a 89 rating from the Texas Education Agency as well as 13 academic distinctions.