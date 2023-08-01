Winona ISD hosting 'Back to School Bash' event, featuring free food, carnival rides on Aug. 5

Free food stalls are opening at 10 a.m., treating visitors to an array of treats and snacks.

WINONA, Texas — The Winona Independent School District is excited to announce their "Back to School Bash," a vibrant community event that brings excitement to the start of the school year.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 605 Wildcat Dr. in Winona.

The Back to School Bash is a fun-filled event featuring a variety of activities, games, and entertainment suitable for everyone.

"This will be our third year to host the back to school bash," said Damenion Miller, Superintendent for Winona ISD.

Festivities are set to start at 8 a.m. featuring a community fair, showcasing Net Health and local groups, businesses, and organizations.

Attendees can explore booths offering an assortment of products, services, and information about the community's various offerings. People can also receive help with registration for the 2023-2024 school year.