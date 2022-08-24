Winona ISD trustees calls for $23.5 million bond election

If all three propositions were to pass, the projected cost for an average homeowner in Winona ISD would be $4.32 per month, Superintendent Damenion Miller said.

WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD trustees on Monday called for a $23.5 million bond election in November aiming to fund renovations to the district's elementary and middle campuses and its athletic facilities.

The school district is seeking voters' approval on three propositions to be decided on the Nov. 8 ballot.

If all three were to pass, the projected cost for an average homeowner in Winona ISD would be $4.32 per month, Superintendent Damenion Miller said in a statement.

Proposition A includes renovating the elementary and middle school cafeterias, a kitchen addition, elementary classroom renovations and additions, and playground safety upgrades. Winona Elementary was built in the 1980-81 school year, according to the district. This initiative, if approved, would cost $13.4 million.

Proposition B, if approved, would fund improvements to Winona ISD’s Wildcat Stadium. The upgrades would include home and visitor bleacher additions, prefabricated press box, LED lighting, a synthetic field turf system, a new track, and concessions with restrooms. Proposition B's total cost is $6.5 million.

Proposition C, which costs $3.6 million, would fund building a Game Day Field House for Wildcat Stadium. This would include home and visitor locker rooms, showers, training room, officials locker room and coaching office.

Early voting for the bond election will be from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. Each proposition will be voted on individually.