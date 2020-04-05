SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Winona man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 16, about three miles east of Winona.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a motorcycle, identified as James Eliot Lamb, 40, of Winona, was traveling west on FM 16 and struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway during inclement weather.

Lamb was taken to a Tyler hospital where he died on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.