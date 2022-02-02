City of Tyler urges residents to stay at home during winter storm

Freezing rain, sleet, snow and temperatures below freezing expected to continue into Friday.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler is asking residents to stay at home as the winter storm passes through the area.

Officials want residents to be aware of the freezing rain, sleet, snow and temperatures below freezing -- which will continue throughout the day and into Friday.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Tyler's emergency services such as the fire, police, streets, water, sewer and traffic departments are standing by and ready to help residents if needed.

Emergency services capabilities are at full strength and city departments are in frequent communication with each other to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place.

ROADWAYS

Residents are urged to stay home and only go out if necessary. Motorists should drive slowly and increase the distance between vehicles.

With three loaded trucks filled with sand, the City Streets Department is ready to sand the roads to allow first responders and emergency crews to assist residents in need.

Crews have already completed one round of deicing and did not report any icy areas. Overpasses, bridges and hospital emergency room entrances are priorities when it comes to sanding the roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for sanding state highways including Broadway Avenue, Loop 323, Interstate 20 and Toll 49. Smith County Road and Bridge crews are responsible for county roads.

Crews are also on standby to clear fallen trees from roadways. Residents are advised to keep their distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely.

Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free "MyTyler" phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.

The newly installed Advanced Traffic Management System allows for real-time warnings and alerts of traffic signal outages at the majority of signalized intersections. No issues with traffic signals have been reported. If intersections lose power and are dark, they should be treated as all-way stops.

Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.

UTILITIES

All essential city services including water and wastewater services will continue to operate at full capacity.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a watch effective through Sunday, Feb. 6 as winter weather moves into Texas. ERCOT is forecasting high energy demand for the duration of the winter weather. On Friday, Jan. 28, ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice to the electricity market for extreme winter weather. ERCOT projects to have sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity.

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.

CITY OFFICES AND FACILITIES

City of Tyler offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m., provided roadways are clear and it is safe to do so. Final determinations will be made Friday morning.

SOLID WASTE

The City of Tyler Solid Waste will check road conditions the morning of Friday, Feb. 4 to determine if routes will be collected. If road conditions permit, crews will complete scheduled trash pick-ups and complete routes missed due to the weather.

PARKS AND RECREATION

The water to parks and trails' water fountains and bathrooms have been turned off and will remain closed during the remaining duration of the winter storm.

TYLER POUNDS REGIONAL AIRPORT

All arrivals and departures from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for Thursday, Feb. 3 have been canceled. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check the status of their flights and find the most current American Airlines flight information.

TYLER TRANSIT

Tyler Transit will have reduced operating hours on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 due to predicted dangerous road conditions.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Service will end at 6 p.m. with all routes' last trips to begin at 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4: Service will have a delayed start and begin to run at 10 a.m.