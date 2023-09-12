Wisconsin farm goes viral after taking alpaca to Starbucks

Oliver the alpaca made for quite the sight at the Starbucks drive-thru!

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — It seems these days you can find videos of just about anything on TikTok... even an alpaca's trip to Starbucks.

In a now-viral video with more than 2.4 million views, an alpaca named Oliver cruises through the drive-through to pick up a pup cup, aka a cup full of whipped cream.

But where did Oliver, with his long neck and fluffy head, come from?

That would be Eagle Eye Farms, a family-owned and operated animal sanctuary located in River Falls, Wisconsin.

In the video, Oliver's owner Kerri pulls up and asks for a "pup cup for my alpaca." Sure enough, once she reaches the pickup window a gaggle of baristas is waiting with their iPhones to get a shot of the curious customer.

If you ever wondered how cute an alpaca with whipped cream on its nose is, the answer is VERY, VERY CUTE.

Oliver's adventure to Starbucks is just one of many videos posted on Eagle Eye Farms' TikTok account. Just one day later, he went to McDonald's to try french fries... and apparently didn't like those so much.

When not on a series of drive-thru adventures, Eagle Eye Farms offers public and private farm tours, summer camps, and alpaca yoga, with a focus on educating the public about alpacas and agriculture.

The farm is also home to Valais Blacknose Sheep, Suri llamas, Kune Kune pigs, mini Highland cattle, and chickens.

