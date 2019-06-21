LONGVIEW, Texas — Bobby Grantham said he typically receives 10 to 20 birthday cards when he becomes a year older each June 20.

However, he was in for the surprise of his life Thursday when the staff at Trinity Timbers Assisted Living presented him with a birthday cake and 78 birthday cards — on top of the 92 birthday cards they posted on the walls to mark his new age.

Grantham responded by exclaiming, “Golly bum!” — a term his daughter, Gina Grantham, said has deep Texas roots.

