Witnesses shocked with Cherokee County courtroom lockdown following murder trial verdict

The chaos happened moments after the jury returned a not guilty verdict in a murder trial.

RUSK, Texas — The Cherokee County Courthouse went into a lockdown Thursday afternoon, moments after a murder suspect was found not guilty.

It was quite the scene outside the courthouse after a person was spotted with a weapon and law enforcement immediately took action.

This is the scene that many around the Rusk City Square are still talking about.

"I saw everyone running, like all the sheriffs and cops running back to their car. There were probably like five or six sheriff cars just out here in the square," said a witness, Taylar Thompson.

Taylar Thompson knew of the high-profile case happening across the street from where she works. But she didn’t expect to see this scene unfold.

"I was surprised. This is such a small town. Especially right here In front of where I work," Thompson said.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said in a statement that an individual was seen with a handgun near the northside of the courthouse on sixth street. Sheriff’s deputies quickly locked down the building and the square.

"I saw this white car pull up around the end of the corner over there," Thompson said.

The suspect, who was in a white car, led police in a pursuit away from the courthouse.

"The sheriffs and everything, they went up to the car. They stopped it, they opened the back door and then it took off," Thompson said.

That suspect was arrested a short time later and is now charged with evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Cherokee County judge, Chris Davis talked about security procedures at the courthouse. Davis said the building is not equipped with a walk-through metal detector but hand-held metal detectors are used during high-profile cases.